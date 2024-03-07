Former Minister Malla Reddy's Son-in-Law College Buildings Demolished in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal staff demolished illegal structures in Dundigal, a suburb of Hyderabad. The officials dismantled the college buildings belonging to former BRS minister Malla Reddy's son-in-law and Malkajigiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy. Two permanent buildings and six temporary sheds belonging to the Marri Lakshmareddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT-Aeronautical) and MLRITM Colleges of MLA Rajasekhar Reddy's were demolished in Chinna Damara Cheruvu FTL buffer zone in Dundigal.

The Irrigation department and revenue officials have found that roads and buildings have been constructed for parking by encroaching on the small pond. A notice was issued to the management about this a week ago.

Recently, according to the orders of the Medchal District Collector, illegal constructions were demolished under the supervision of irrigation, and revenue departments. To prevent this, some students and college staff reached there. But, the authorities convinced them and then proceeded with the demolition of the buildings.

Former minister Malla Reddy and BRS MLA Rajasekhar Reddy met CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy. MLA Malla Reddy's meeting with the CM's advisor became a topic of discussion while the demolitions were going on. It may be recalled that recently the authorities demolished the college road belonging to former minister Malla Reddy. There are serious allegations that Malla Reddy has occupied 2,500 yards of HMDA layout and built a road for his college.

The current CM Revanth Reddy, who was previously the MP of Malkajigiri complained to the authorities at that time. However, no action was taken. Recently, Revanth Reddy's government has focused on this after coming to power. The Medchal Collector ordered the officials concerned to remove the illegally constructed road in the HMDA layout. As a result, the authorities removed the road built for Malla Reddy's College.

