Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi's Wife Passes Away, Court Grants Four-Day Interim Bail

Jaipur: Kaushal Devi, wife of former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, who is in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody over the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, passed away on Monday. She was admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment of multiple ailments. Her last rites will be performed today at 3 pm at Mokshadham in Chandpole.
A local court granted interim bail to Joshi for four days following his plea. Earlier, on April 27, the ED took him to the hospital and arranged a last meeting with his wife following the court’s permission.
Joshi's lawyer also requested the court to grant him 12 days' parole, but the court has granted him interim bail for four days.
Meanwhile, several Congress leaders, including former CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, have expressed grief and condolences over the death of Joshi's wife.
पूर्व मंत्री श्री महेश जोशी की पत्नी श्रीमती कौशल देवी जोशी का निधन बेहद दुखद है। मैं ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूं। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में हम सभी परिजनों के साथ हैं।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 28, 2025
“The death of former minister Mahesh Joshi's wife, Kaushal Devi Joshi, is unfortunate. He prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and wrote that all are with the family in this difficult time,” Gehlot wrote on social media.
ED arrested Joshi on April 24.
The ED arrested Joshi on Thursday (April 24) and took him on a four-day remand. His four-day remand period was ending on Monday, due to which ED presented him in the special court for PMLA cases.
Advocate Ajatashatru Meena, on behalf of ED, told the court that his interrogation has been completed, so he should be sent to jail.
‘No objection to interim bail’
Advocate Deepak Chauhan, representing Joshi, presented an application in the court and requested to release him on an interim bail of 15 days to attend the funeral and other rituals.
In response, the ED said that they have no objection to an interim bail. On this, the court, after ordering Joshi to be sent to judicial custody, accepted the application for interim bail and asked to release him on interim bail for four days.
Joshi is facing charges of money laundering linked to the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme for providing tap water to every household.
In 2021, contractors Padmachand Jain and Mahesh Mittal of Shri Shyam Tubewell Company and M/s Shri Ganapati Tubewell Company had obtained tenders worth crores of rupees from the Water Supply Department by showing fake experience certificates.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigated the scam. Later, the ED registered a case and took action against Joshi and his associate, Sanjay Badhaya, and others.
