Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi's Wife Passes Away, Court Grants Four-Day Interim Bail

Jaipur: Kaushal Devi, wife of former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, who is in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody over the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, passed away on Monday. She was admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment of multiple ailments. Her last rites will be performed today at 3 pm at Mokshadham in Chandpole.

A local court granted interim bail to Joshi for four days following his plea. Earlier, on April 27, the ED took him to the hospital and arranged a last meeting with his wife following the court’s permission.

Joshi's lawyer also requested the court to grant him 12 days' parole, but the court has granted him interim bail for four days.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders, including former CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, have expressed grief and condolences over the death of Joshi's wife.

“The death of former minister Mahesh Joshi's wife, Kaushal Devi Joshi, is unfortunate. He prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and wrote that all are with the family in this difficult time,” Gehlot wrote on social media.

ED arrested Joshi on April 24.