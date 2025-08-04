Former Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Yet To Vacate Official Bungalow As Successor Chhagan Bhujbal 'Waits And Watches'

Nashik: NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde had resigned as Maharashtra's Food and Supplies Minister four-and-a-half months back. However, he is yet to vacate his government quarter.

Munde was expected to vacate the bungalow within 15 days of his resignation. However, since he has not done it yet, his successor Chhagan Bhujbal is still waiting for a government bungalow to be allotted to him.

"I took oath as Minister on May 20. I was told by the General Administration Department to shift to the bungalow but it has not been vacated yet. I have not spoken to Munde or any other official on the issue," Bhujbal said. He added, "I have nothing against anyone. I will ask the Chief Minister to allot me another house." He said the Chief Minister will chair a meeting on the issue soon.

According to reports, since Munde has not yet vacated the government bungalow, he may have to pay market rent on it which may be around Rs 42 lakhs. However, no notice has yet been issued to him. Munde is reportedly trying to obtain an extension for vacating the bungalow.

Satpuda, the bungalow allotted to Munde after he became a minister, is located at LD Ruparel Marg and has a sprawling area of 4,667 square feet. It was allotted to Munde in December after he was appointed the Food and Civil Supplies Minister. However, following the controversy over the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, in which Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad was arrested as one of the prime accused, Munde was forced to resign from his ministerial position on March 4.