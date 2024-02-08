Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress after being part of the party for five decades

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister from Congress has resigned. Siddique was part of Congress for the past 50 years. He bid adieu and expressed his gratitude to everyone who had been part of his five-decade political journey.

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday said he has resigned from the Congress after being a member of the party for nearly five decades. A prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power. Siddique in a post on X said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect."

"There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he added. The move comes days after the Election Commission of India recognized the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP). Siddique's son is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

(More details to follow)

