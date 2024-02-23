Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away at 86

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi passed away at around 3 am on Friday, two days after he was hospitalised. Joshi breathed his last at the age of 86 at Hinduja Hospital.

Manohar Joshi, a former speaker of the Lok Sabha was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close observation after his health deteriorated.

The 86-year-old Shiv Sena stalwart served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004.

Earlier in May 2023, Joshi suffered brain haemorrhage following which he was admitted to the ICU where he lay in a semi-conscious state for a few days.