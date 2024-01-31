Loading...

Former Kerala govt lawyer accused in rape case surrenders before police

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

Former senior government pleader P G Manu, accused of multiple rapes, surrendered to Kerala police more than two weeks after a look-out notice was issued. The Supreme Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea, providing him a 10-day window to surrender. The case involves charges under IPC sections including rape and intimidation, along with violations of the Information Technology Act. The victim had filed a complaint, accusing Manu of raping her at his office and residence on multiple occasions. Following the complaint, the lawyer resigned from his position.

Kochi: More than two weeks after the Kerala police issued a look-out notice against a former senior government pleader, accused of raping a woman multiple times at his office and at her residence, he surrendered here on Wednesday. The accused lawyer -- P G Manu -- surrendered before police today morning, DySP Puthencruz confirmed.

The move follows the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Supreme Court two days ago. The apex court gave him 10 days to surrender before the police. The look-out notice was issued against him on January 14 after the time given to him by the Kerala High Court to surrender before the police expired on January 12.

That was the second extension given by the court to Manu to surrender before the police. An FIR under various provisions of the IPC, including sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (intimidation), and the Information Technology Act was lodged against the lawyer on November 29 last year. The action was taken following a complaint given by the victim.

Subsequently, the lawyer had tendered his resignation. According to the woman's complaint, the lawyer had called her to his office for recording a statement in connection with some case and allegedly raped her. The first incident was on October 9, 2023 and subsequently, he raped her twice more on October 24, 2023 and October 29, 2023, the woman has alleged in her complaint. Thereafter, he kept harassing her over the phone and also sent her obscene photos and videos, she has alleged in her complaint.

Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

