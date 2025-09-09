ETV Bharat / state

Former Karnataka MLA Falls Victim To ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Duped Of Nearly Rs 31 Lakh

Bengaluru: Fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly trapped former MLA of Aurad constituency in Bidar district of Karnataka, Gundappa Vakil, in a “digital arrest” scam and siphoned off Rs 30.99 lakh, officials said.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and investigations are underway.

According to officials, on August 12, the former legislator reportedly received a call from a fraudster who introduced himself as a CBI officer. He claimed that in a money-laundering case, a suspect arrested by the CBI was found in possession of Vakil’s bank account details and ATM card. The caller warned him that he could be arrested.

Another person, as per officials, also posing as an investigating officer, later contacted Vakil, obtained his personal and property details, and told him he had been placed under “digital arrest.”

Officials said that the very next day, the fraudsters staged a fake online “courtroom” via video call. Claiming to be a judge, one accused directed Vakil to sign an undertaking stating that he was innocent, said the officials. He was then ordered to transfer Rs 10 lakh via RTGS to a designated bank account as a security deposit, with the assurance that the money would be returned after the “investigation.”

According to officials, over the next eight days, between August 12 and August 18, the scammers extracted a total of Rs 30.99 lakh from the former MLA through multiple transactions. When the promised refund never came and the accused stopped responding, Vakil realized he had been duped and filed a complaint with the CID’s Cyber Crime Police Station, added the officials.

What Is “Digital Arrest”?

Cybercriminals use video calls to impersonate police or enforcement officials and threaten victims with fabricated charges such as illegal use of bank accounts, Aadhaar, or SIM cards, or even possession of drugs in their name. Victims are told not to disconnect the video call until the “investigation” is completed.