Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Remanded in ED Custody Till July 18 Amidst Scandal Probe

Bengaluru: In a significant development regarding the alleged scam involving Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC), former Minister B Nagendra has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 18.

The order was issued by the judge of the Special People's Court following Nagendra's arrest from his residence in Bengaluru's Dollars Colony early Friday morning.

ED officials detained Nagendra and conducted extensive interrogations throughout Friday, continuing into the night, Early Saturday, after a medical examination, he was presented before the judge at the Special Court of People's representatives in Sampigehalli. The ED had requested a 14-day remand for further investigation, but the court granted custody only until July 18.

Responding to his arrest, Nagendra denied any involvement in the alleged illegal activities of the Valmiki Corporation. He said, "I have no role in the illegality in the Valmiki Corporation. I don't know why the ED officials have arrested me."