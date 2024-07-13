Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Remanded in ED Custody Till July 18 Amidst Scandal Probe

Bengaluru: In a significant development regarding the alleged scam involving Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC), former Minister B Nagendra has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 18.
The order was issued by the judge of the Special People's Court following Nagendra's arrest from his residence in Bengaluru's Dollars Colony early Friday morning.
ED officials detained Nagendra and conducted extensive interrogations throughout Friday, continuing into the night, Early Saturday, after a medical examination, he was presented before the judge at the Special Court of People's representatives in Sampigehalli. The ED had requested a 14-day remand for further investigation, but the court granted custody only until July 18.
Responding to his arrest, Nagendra denied any involvement in the alleged illegal activities of the Valmiki Corporation. He said, "I have no role in the illegality in the Valmiki Corporation. I don't know why the ED officials have arrested me."
Upon arrival at the ED office in Bengaluru's Shantinagar, Nagendra addressed the media and said, "I have nothing to do with the illegality of the Valmiki Corporation."
Nagendra, who had served as Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, resigned from his position on June 6 amidst the unfolding scandal within KMVSTDC. The Congress MLA from Ballari Rural has been under scrutiny since the controversy surfaced, leading to his eventual arrest by the ED.
The ED's investigation stems from allegations surrounding purported multi-crore embezzlement within the corporation, initially brought to light by the tragic suicide of Chandrashekaran, an accountant associated with the corporation on May 26.