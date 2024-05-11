ETV Bharat / state

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna in ICU, critical

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is in the intensive care unit and is being treated by a critical care team. SM Krishna announced his retirement from Politics in 2023.
Bengaluru: Former External Affairs Minister and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna is in the intensive care unit and is being treated by a critical care team, a private hospital said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old veteran leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on April 29 for an acute respiratory tract infection and was seeking treatment by the pulmonologist Dr Satyanarayana Mysore.

"Shri S M Krishna admitted to ICU Manipal Hospital, continues to be in ICU and is on adequate support. He is being treated by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a critical care team led by Dr Sunil Karanth," the hospital said in a statement.

Krishna served as Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. He also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012 and was later Maharashtra Governor.

He resigned from Congress on January 29, 2017, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2017. Krishna announced his retirement from Politics in 2023. The same year, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India.

