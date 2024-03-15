Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO For 'Sexual Assault of a Minor'

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Thursday for allegedly harassing a minor at his residence in Bengaluru.

As per the FIR the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in the city. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against BS Yediyurappa.

More details awaited...