Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa Appears Before Lokayukta In Illegal Land Denotification Case

The police wing of the Lokayukta had served a notice to ex-Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, and accordingly, he appeared before the investigation officer.

File Photo of B S Yediyurappa (IANS)

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday appeared before the Karnataka Lokayukta in connection with the alleged illegal land denotification case.

The police wing of the Lokayukta had served a notice to Yediyurappa and accordingly, he appeared before the investigation officer. The summons were related to the land denotification, a source in the Lokayukta told PTI.

This comes two days after the ruling Congress in Karnataka asked the Lokayukta to expedite its probe against Yediyurappa and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged denotification of land here.

In a press conference on Thursday, ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santhosh released documents regarding the denotification of 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli in Kasaba Hobli of Bengaluru North.

This land was acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to form a layout in 1976, and its acquisition process was completed in 1977. After denotification, the ministers said that the land was registered in the name of Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law Channappa in July 2010.

