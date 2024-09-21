ETV Bharat / state

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa Appears Before Lokayukta In Illegal Land Denotification Case

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday appeared before the Karnataka Lokayukta in connection with the alleged illegal land denotification case.

The police wing of the Lokayukta had served a notice to Yediyurappa and accordingly, he appeared before the investigation officer. The summons were related to the land denotification, a source in the Lokayukta told PTI.

This comes two days after the ruling Congress in Karnataka asked the Lokayukta to expedite its probe against Yediyurappa and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged denotification of land here.