ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Journalist Ketan Tirodkar Arrested for 'Defamatory Video' of Fadnavis

author img

By ANI

Published : May 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

IANS
Devendra Fadnavis.(IANS)

According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, Tirodkar was arrested for issuing threats and defaming Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and likening him to the drug mafias. was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for three days.

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch arrested former journalist Ketan Tirodkar in connection with the case involving a defamatory video about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the video, he made allegations of links of government officials to drug networks.

The former journalist was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for three days. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials said Tirodkar was arrested for issuing threats and defaming Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and likening him to the drug mafias. "Former journalist Ketan Tirodkar threatened and defamed Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on social media.

Tirodkar posted the video in which he alleged that the deputy CM helped the drug mafias and did not take action against them," an official of the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRAEX JOURNO HELD FOR FADNAVIS VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.