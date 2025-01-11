ETV Bharat / state

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Turns 81, JMM Workers Celebrate

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his father Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren after oath taking ceremony of State Cabinet Ministers, in Ranch on Thursday. ( ANI )

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM supremo Shibu Soren turned 81 on Saturday, and his family members and party workers celebrated his birthday here.

A cake-cutting ceremony was organised on the occasion at his residence in the presence of the chief minister and his son Hemant Soren. Hemant Soren's legislator wife Kalpana Soren, health minister Irfan Ansari and several other leaders were present at the programme.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren was born in Ramgarh in 1944. Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, who rejoined BJP on Friday, met the JMM supremo at his residence and wished him on his birthday.