Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81

The senior Soren, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney problems at the Delhi hospital, was put on a ventilator last month.

File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren.
File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST

Updated : August 4, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today. He was 81. The former three-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch had been undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for a prolonged illness.

His son and current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in Delhi, announced his father's death. "Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty," read the English translation of Hemant's post in Hindi on X.

Dr AK Bhalla, Chairman Nephrology Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed Soren was declared dead today at 8:56 am. The veteran politician, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney problems at the Delhi hospital, was put on a ventilator last month. He was being treated at the hospital for over a month after he suffered paralysis due to a brain stroke on the left side of his body.

Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) played a key role in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state. He also made a significant contribution to JMM's presence in the Santhal belt, making Dumka his base of operations, the seat he won eight times.

'Grassroots leader': PM Modi Pays Tributes

Paying rich tributes to Soren, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed him a grassroots leader passionate about empowering tribals and poor people.

"Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The death of 81-year-old Soren marks the end of a political era that saw tribal movement rise to national prominence. Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand), Soren is considered as one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

Read More

'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren Passes Away: Jharkhand Loses The Pivot Of Mahajani Movement

