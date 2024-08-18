Champai Soren Drops JMM From His X Bio Amid Rumours Of Joining BJP

Ranchi: Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections later this year, the ruling JMM is likely to face a major blow as its veteran leader and former chief minister Champai Soren is likely to join the BJP today.
Sources said Champai Soren left for the national capital this morning where he is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Soren, former MLA Lobin Hembrom, expelled from JMM, will also join BJP. There are speculations that some more MLAs from JMM are joining the saffron party.
Upon reaching Delhi, Champai Soren told reporters that he had come to the national capital to "meet his daughter". "I have come here for my personal work. My daughter lives here," he said. Asked about speculations of him joining the BJP, Soren said, "Abhi Hum Jahan Par Hain, Wahin Par Hain (I am where I am)."
On Saturday as well, Soren had rejected the speculations but his Delhi visit gives credence to the rumours. “I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he had told reporters in Ranchi a day ago.
Soren also said that his meeting with Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair. "He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said. Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.
Sources said that Champai Soren was unhappy with the way he was made to quit in a few months and make way again for JMM executive president Hemant Soren upon the latter release on bail in June this year. The senior Soren, sources said, had expected that he would be allowed to carry on as Chief Minister till the Assembly Elections.
Amid rumours of his joining the BJP, Champai Soren has changed the bio of his X account. Soren has removed JMM from his bio and now his bio reads as "Former Chief Minister, Jharkhand."
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the election co-incharge from the BJP, refused to give a firm indication on the speculations. "Champai Soren is not in touch with me, nor is he in touch with the party. I do not want to make comments about him," Sarma told the reporters.
The Assam CM further said, "If any work was done in the five years of JMM-Congress in Jharkhand, it was done only during the six months of Champai Soren's tenure. Now Champai ji's photo has disappeared from every advertisement."
Champai Soren had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year after the arrest of JMM executive president Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He then resigned from the post on July 3, a day before Hemant took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 4.
In 2019, JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member House.
