Champai Soren Drops JMM From His X Bio Amid Rumours Of Joining BJP

Ranchi: Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections later this year, the ruling JMM is likely to face a major blow as its veteran leader and former chief minister Champai Soren is likely to join the BJP today.

Sources said Champai Soren left for the national capital this morning where he is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Soren, former MLA Lobin Hembrom, expelled from JMM, will also join BJP. There are speculations that some more MLAs from JMM are joining the saffron party.

Upon reaching Delhi, Champai Soren told reporters that he had come to the national capital to "meet his daughter". "I have come here for my personal work. My daughter lives here," he said. Asked about speculations of him joining the BJP, Soren said, "Abhi Hum Jahan Par Hain, Wahin Par Hain (I am where I am)."

On Saturday as well, Soren had rejected the speculations but his Delhi visit gives credence to the rumours. “I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he had told reporters in Ranchi a day ago.

Soren also said that his meeting with Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair. "He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said. Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.

Sources said that Champai Soren was unhappy with the way he was made to quit in a few months and make way again for JMM executive president Hemant Soren upon the latter release on bail in June this year. The senior Soren, sources said, had expected that he would be allowed to carry on as Chief Minister till the Assembly Elections.