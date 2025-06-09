Former Jammu Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik's Condition 'Very Serious': Admitted To ICU

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that he was in a “very serious condition” and shared a contact number to get in touch with him. This comes a day after giving an update about his health on X.

“Condition is very serious. Contact number – 96105 44972,” Malik posted on X.

On Friday, he had shared a detailed post on the social media platform saying he had been hospitalised due to kidney problems and that he had to be shifted to the ICU.

“I have been admitted to the hospital for almost a month now, battling a kidney-related illness. I was feeling better since the day before yesterday, but today I had to be shifted to the ICU again. My condition is becoming increasingly critical,” Malik said.

He also expressed uncertainty about his life and slammed the BJP-led central government for defaming him, saying he wanted to tell the “truth” to the nation.

“Whether I live or not, I want to tell the truth to my fellow countrymen — when I was serving as a governor, I was offered bribes of Rs 150-150 crores. But like my political mentor, the farmers’ leader Late Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, I continued to work with honesty, and no one could ever shake my integrity,” he claimed.

“The government is trying to scare me with the threat of a CBI inquiry and is looking for excuses to trap me in a false chargesheet. In the case they want to frame me for, I was the one who had cancelled the tender myself. I had personally informed the Prime Minister about the corruption involved, and after informing him, I cancelled the tender. It was only after I was transferred that the tender was cleared with someone else’s signature,” the Malik added.

The former governor also claimed he was in “debt” even after holding some of the highest positions in public life.

“The truth is, even after serving the nation for over 50 years and holding some of the highest positions in public life, I still live in a one-room house and am in debt. If I had wealth today, I would be getting treatment at a private hospital,” he added.

Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on May 11 and is currently on dialysis.