Former Jammu And Kashmir Minister Mushtaq Bukhari Dies

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and BJP candidate for the Sharankot Assembly Constituency Syed Mushtaq Bukhari died this morning after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 75.

Sources said that Mushtaq Bukhari's was suffering from an illness for several months and breathed his last on Wednesday. His leadership and influence in the region was notable, particularly among the people of the Pahari community.

He advocated for the rights and welfare of the people living in the the Rajouri-Poonch region. Bukhari was known for his deep connection with the people of Pir-Panjal and his role in addressing their socio-political concerns.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh had compared Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and former South African President Nelson Mandela and praised his efforts in bringing 'freedom' to the hill community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari was fielded by the BJP in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from Sorankot assembly segment, a Scheduled Caste constituency in the Jammu region.

BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had campaigned for Bukhari. Bukhari was associated with the National Conference (NC) for nearly four decades. However, Bukhari left the party in February 2022 due to disagreements with National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah over ST status for the Pahari community and later joined the BJP.