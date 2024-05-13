Altaf Bukhari Links Lok Sabha Election 2024 to Release of Political Prisoners in Kashmir

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir): As voting goes on in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, former Jammu and Kashmir minister and President of the newly floated Apni Party Altaf Bukhari on Monday linked the election in Kashmir to the release of political Prisoners in the the valley besides restoring J&K's statehood and providing jobs to the unemployed youth.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote at the Biscoe Mallinson School in Srinagar's Sheikh Bagh area for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Bukhari said, “I extend my congratulations to the city residents for the peaceful conduct of the elections and the peaceful voting since morning. I appeal to people to come and vote in large numbers, because this is crucial. The voting is happening at a time which will decide our future in terms of statehood, release of detainees and pending police verification for passports and overall peace”.

Over the claims of rival parties NC and PDP that many of their party workers had been detained, Bukhari said that workers of his party too had been detained “after FIRs filed by NC and PDP workers”. When pressed about the NC and PDP publicizing the lists of their detained workers and why he hadn't disclosed the names, Bukhari responded, “I have the identities of those detained and the reasons are widely known."

Voting commenced today for the parliamentary seat of Srinagar in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray with the main contenders being National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah, PDP's Waheed Para, and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

