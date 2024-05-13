ETV Bharat / state

Altaf Bukhari Links Lok Sabha Election 2024 to Release of Political Prisoners in Kashmir

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari shows his inked finger after casting vote for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday May 13, 2024
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari shows his inked finger after casting vote for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday May 13, 2024(File)

Reaching out to voters to vote in large numbers in the Srinagar Lok Sabha segment, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said that the Lok Sabha election 2024 was "crucial, which will decide our future in terms of statehood, release of detainees and pending police verification for passports and overall peace”, reports ETV Bharat's Kosar Arfat.

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir): As voting goes on in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, former Jammu and Kashmir minister and President of the newly floated Apni Party Altaf Bukhari on Monday linked the election in Kashmir to the release of political Prisoners in the the valley besides restoring J&K's statehood and providing jobs to the unemployed youth.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote at the Biscoe Mallinson School in Srinagar's Sheikh Bagh area for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Bukhari said, “I extend my congratulations to the city residents for the peaceful conduct of the elections and the peaceful voting since morning. I appeal to people to come and vote in large numbers, because this is crucial. The voting is happening at a time which will decide our future in terms of statehood, release of detainees and pending police verification for passports and overall peace”.

Over the claims of rival parties NC and PDP that many of their party workers had been detained, Bukhari said that workers of his party too had been detained “after FIRs filed by NC and PDP workers”. When pressed about the NC and PDP publicizing the lists of their detained workers and why he hadn't disclosed the names, Bukhari responded, “I have the identities of those detained and the reasons are widely known."

Voting commenced today for the parliamentary seat of Srinagar in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray with the main contenders being National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah, PDP's Waheed Para, and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

  1. Read more: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Srinagar Sees Dramatic Surge in Voter Turnout, Defies Morning Lull
  2. PDP's Srinagar Lok Sabha Candidate Waheed Para Banks on First Time Voters
  3. 'NC Workers Detained Due to Fear of Losing?' Farooq Abdullah After Casting Vote in Srinagar

TAGGED:

ALTAF BUKHARIAPNI PARTYLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024SRINAGAR LOK SABHA ELECTIONALTAF BUKHARI POLITICAL PRISONERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.