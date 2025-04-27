ETV Bharat / state

Nation Mourns As Former ISRO Chairman Kasturirangan's Last Rites Held With State Honours

Bengaluru: The final rites of former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, who passed away in his Bengaluru residence on April 25, were performed with state honours at Raman Research Institute, a place close to his heart, in the presence of family members, state leaders and numerous dignitaries.

The rituals were conducted in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and G Parameshwara joined in paying their respects.

K Kasturirangan's last rites performed (ETV Bharat)

Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational landscape, left an indelible mark on space exploration efforts and academic reforms. He led ISRO during a pivotal phase of its development, spearheading landmark missions that elevated India’s global standing in space technology. He also played a crucial role in shaping the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the chairperson of its drafting committee, emphasising holistic and inclusive education reforms.

"Even in his later days, he remained passionate about learning and kept himself updated on evolving technologies," said his son, Rajesh Kasturirangan. "Raman Research Institute was one of his favourite places, where he often spent time reflecting and studying that is why we chose it for his final rites," he added.