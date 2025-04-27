Nation Mourns As Former ISRO Chairman Kasturirangan's Last Rites Held With State Honours

Bengaluru: The final rites of former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, who passed away in his Bengaluru residence on April 25, were performed with state honours at Raman Research Institute, a place close to his heart, in the presence of family members, state leaders and numerous dignitaries.
The rituals were conducted in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and G Parameshwara joined in paying their respects.
Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational landscape, left an indelible mark on space exploration efforts and academic reforms. He led ISRO during a pivotal phase of its development, spearheading landmark missions that elevated India’s global standing in space technology. He also played a crucial role in shaping the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the chairperson of its drafting committee, emphasising holistic and inclusive education reforms.
"Even in his later days, he remained passionate about learning and kept himself updated on evolving technologies," said his son, Rajesh Kasturirangan. "Raman Research Institute was one of his favourite places, where he often spent time reflecting and studying that is why we chose it for his final rites," he added.
Current ISRO chairman V Narayanan, who is currently abroad, expressed his deep sorrow in a statement, calling Kasturirangan "an unparalleled visionary whose work will continue to inspire generations."
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar paid his tribute, highlighting the late scientist's transformative impact on India’s space programme. "Thanks to Kasturirangan’s hardwork and leadership, ISRO rose to international prominence. We are immensely proud of his contributions to science and technology, especially in space research," he said.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised Kasturirangan’s humanistic approach and visionary leadership beyond science. "As chairperson of the NEP 2020 drafting committee, he left a profound legacy in education. His demise is a great loss for India. He was an inspiration for young aspirants aiming for excellence in science and technology," Pradhan said.
Several dignitaries, scientists and admirers visited the Raman Research Institute to offer their final respects to the departed luminary.
Kasturirangan’s pioneering spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence have left an enduring influence on India’s scientific community. As the nation bids farewell to one of its brightest minds, his life's work will continue to inspire future generations to reach for the stars.
