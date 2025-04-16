Former IPS Officer Nurul Huda From Enters Politics, Joins Vikasheel Party In Patna

Patna: Several retired police officers have joined politics in Bihar. Be it state's former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, Anand Mishra or 'super cop' Shivdeep Lande, the state has seen taking prolific cops take up politics. Now, Nurul Huda has joined the list of those who have shun khaki for the kurta-pyjama.

Having served as an IPS officer for 28 years, Nurul, a resident of Sitamarhi, took a plunge into politics after joining former Minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikasheel Party here on Wednesday. Nurul had joined the IPS in 1995 and in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, said he wants to serve his village, city and state.

The former IPS officer said this is the second innings of his life. "Earlier I was in the police service, now I am in politics. Now I will do what I want. I am free. I will experiment a little. I will fight for my people and their rights," he said, adding he needed a change after a long and tedious career in police service. Nurul, who quit the police service in the rank of IG, had five years left for his retirement. "Nothing should be left for tomorrow. I was satisfied with my life. My family is settled. I did not have any responsibility. I have come to this side (politics) to experiment in life," he said.

Nurul Huda at the function (ETV Bharat)

Nurul was known as a dynamic IPS officer. "If I was good there, I will be good here too. I will replicate the hard work I did in police during my political career," he said. He said opening a school in his village has been his dream. "I am in favor of modern education. There are a lot of deficiencies in the education sector. I wish to open a world-class English medium school in my village," he said.

The former cop said his desire to open a school in his village has nothing to do with politics. "Till now I did not get the time to fulfill my dream. I have been posted at different places. You cannot do everything when you are in uniform," he said.

Nurul said the government should open schools and hospitals in Muslim localities. "This is not about of my village. It is about Muslim localities across India. There should be schools and medical facilities in Muslim localities," he said. Nurul further said a Muslim should have the Quran in one hand and a computer in the other. "From where will you arrange the computers? Only when there is a school for computers in his locality can Muslim children have access to it. The primary concern is lack of basic infrastructure in Muslim localities," he said.

Nurul Huda speaking to ETV reporter at the function (ETV Bharat)

On the Waqf Act, Nurul Hoda said the issue is sub-judice. "It is a matter of constitutional proprietorship. It is currently under review in the Supreme Court. It is not appropriate for anyone to speak on it," he said. Nurul said Muslims in the country are being divided.

The former police officer said he chose Vikasheel Insaan Party as he did not wish to be a part of the crowd. "Mukesh Sahni ji has assured me respect and dignity. There is ample scope within the party to work for people," he said. On why he did not Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, he said votes cast for AIMIM always go waste. "I do not agree with his political ideology. Owaisi ji is a very knowledgeable man. He is an extraordinary gentleman but he feels Muslims can work alone and it is not possible in India. Therefore, there is no justification in casting votes for his party. Such votes go waste," he said.

On his transition from Khaki to kurta-pyjama, he said there is no dress code in politics. "Modi ji is a fashion icon. He has redefined fashion," he said. Nurul quit while serving as IG in Railway Protection Force. He also provides free education to 300 children at his native village.