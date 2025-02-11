Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Ajay Raj Sharma, Who Laid Foundation Of Uttar Pradesh STF, Passes Away In Noida

New Delhi/Noida: IPS officer Ajay Raj Sharma, who was known as the backbone of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), breathed his last on Tuesday at Kailash Hospital in Noida. He was 80. His last rites will be performed with state honours at Lodhi Garden in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer had laid the foundation of Uttar Pradesh STF and also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner. It was Sharma who had first started encounters in Uttar Pradesh. The first encounter in the state took place with dacoits of Chambal, under Sharma's leadership.

After this, an STF was formed under his leadership to nab the miscreant who took contract to kill the then Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

When Prakash Shukla, a hardcore mafia, took a contract to kill the then CM Kalyan Singh, STF was set up and the case was handed over to it. Prakash Shukla was killed in the encounter with STF in Ghaziabad. In those days, Prakash Shukla was a terror for the common people and was known for committing crimes in broad daylight. His elimination had brought the much-needed relief to the police department.

Known as an honest police officer, Sharma was considered to be very adept in controlling criminals. The news of his death has left the entire police department in grief.