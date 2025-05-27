Former Cricketer Kumble Named As Ambassador Of Karnataka Forest Department

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has been appointed as an ambassador of Karnataka's Forest and Environment Department. Announcing Kumble's selection, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the former cricketer will work towards creating awareness among people about the protection and preservation of forests, the environment and wild animals.

"Kumble has a lot of concern for wild animals. He also loves our environment very much. Moreover, he has also served as the Vice President of the Karnataka Wildlife Board. Therefore we have chosen him to be our department's ambassador. Kumble has graciously accepted this role without taking any fees," he added.

New Garden in Bengaluru

Khandre said a new garden will be developed in about 153 acres of land at Madappanahalli near Yalahanka on the lines of the historical Lalbagh and Cubbon Parks.

"While Lalbagh was developed during the Hyder Ali period, Cubbon Park was created by the British. After that, no garden of their size and grandeur was developed in the city. So we have decided to develop one near Madappanahalli," he added.

Replying to a question, Khandre said ever since he took over as Forest Minister two years ago, encroachments on 128 acres of forest land worth Rs 4,000 crore have been removed in Bengaluru. Further, 444 acres of land worth Rs 14,300 crore owned by the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) have been saved from being sold to real estate firms. "A legal fight is going on in this regard and the K'taka Government is mulling developing a garden on this land if the verdict comes in its favour," Khandre said.

This apart, the lease period of around 5,050 acres of land allotted to people and organisations by Britishers from 999 years to 99 years. "In some cases, the lease period has already been over but the allottees have gone to court," he added.