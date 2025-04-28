Former IAF Official Says China's Dam Won't Impact Brahmaputra River

Tezpur: Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, China's occupation of the Brahmaputra River, the lifeline for the North East, especially Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, has now come into the limelight.
There are questions about whether this will affect the northeastern states and flow of water into India. Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, hailing from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, said there is no treaty with Tibet on the Brahmaputra River. China has already completed two major dams at the source of the Brahmaputra River and is planning to build several more, he said.
According to Panging, preparations are underway to build a large dam at the source of the Siang River. The dam will not cause any problem to the Brahmaputra River as it is connected to the Siang, Dibang, Kameng and Lohit rivers and there are hundreds of tributaries but there is a need to be careful, he said.
Panging said ,"If China completes the construction of a large dam on the Brahmaputra River (Yarlung Sangpo in Tibet), it can have a significant impact in northeastern India, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam".
What are the Potential Impacts?
- Reduced water flow: If China diverts water for hydroelectric power or irrigation, it may hamper the flow of the Brahmaputra during the dry season and affect agriculture, drinking water and ecology in northeastern India.
- Sudden discharge (Flood Risk): Sudden release of water during monsoons or dam-related discharges may increase the risk of flash floods downstream, threatening lives and infrastructure in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
- Ecological impact: Changes in water flow can affect river ecosystems including fish migration, wetlands like Majuli Island, and biodiversity hotspots.
- Sediment flow: Dams trap sediment and less sediment downstream means increased erosion, which can affect agriculture and destabilise riverbanks.
- Strategic and political tensions: The dam can become a strategic pressure point between India and China, raising geopolitical tensions in the region.
Meanwhile eminent scholar and former professor Pranjit Hazarika said, "India has been forced to suspend the Indus Water Treaty signed with Pakistan in 1960 during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure after 64 years due to the atrocities of its neighbour, Pakistan. Pakistan, which is desperate for water, should now realise the situation."
"Recently, I heard that Pakistan has provoked China to block the Brahmaputra River at its source and create a desertification of the North East of India but China will not continue such hostility with India because it has already learned from terrorism. Many Chinese engineers were killed by terrorists in Pakistan a few days ago," Hazarika added