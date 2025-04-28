ETV Bharat / state

Former IAF Official Says China's Dam Won't Impact Brahmaputra River

Tezpur: Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, China's occupation of the Brahmaputra River, the lifeline for the North East, especially Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, has now come into the limelight.

There are questions about whether this will affect the northeastern states and flow of water into India. Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, hailing from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, said there is no treaty with Tibet on the Brahmaputra River. China has already completed two major dams at the source of the Brahmaputra River and is planning to build several more, he said.

According to Panging, preparations are underway to build a large dam at the source of the Siang River. The dam will not cause any problem to the Brahmaputra River as it is connected to the Siang, Dibang, Kameng and Lohit rivers and there are hundreds of tributaries but there is a need to be careful, he said.

Panging said ,"If China completes the construction of a large dam on the Brahmaputra River (Yarlung Sangpo in Tibet), it can have a significant impact in northeastern India, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam".