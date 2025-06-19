Former IAF Officer Duped Of Rs 1 Crore Through 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Noida

New Delhi/Noida: A 59-year-old retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was defrauded of Rs 1 crore in a cyber scam involving a fake 'digital arrest'. According to officials, the fraudsters posed as government officials, accusing him of money laundering and threatening legal action, including property seizure and arrest.

According to the complaint filed with the Cyber Crime Police Station, Mishri Lal from Jewar received a call on May 17 from a man identifying himself as Rajesh Sharma, allegedly an employee of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller claimed that Mishri Lal's Aadhaar and mobile number were being used in a money laundering case flagged by the Finance Ministry.

Officials said that the call was then forwarded to individuals posing as officers from the Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. The fake officers confirmed the charges and warned him that his assets would be seized and he would be digitally arrested. They then offered interrogation via video call, claiming he was under surveillance by multiple government agencies.

Officials further said that to make the threat seem real, the fraudsters sent official-looking documents over WhatsApp, bearing Finance Ministry seals and arrest details. They instructed Mishri Lal not to speak to anyone, citing national security. Officials said that the fraudsters coerced the former IAF officer to transfer the entire balance in his bank accounts to six different accounts, supposedly for verification.

According to officials, Mishri Lal transferred a total of Rs 1,00,02,000 to accounts in HDFC, SBI, and ABD Bank. He realised the fraud on June 13 and promptly lodged a complaint via the cybercrime portal. The next day, a formal case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Cyber) Manisha Singh confirmed that the money was distributed across accounts from different regions in India. "We suspect the use of rented bank accounts and are working to freeze the defrauded amount. Further investigations are ongoing," she said.