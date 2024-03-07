'Will Oust Trinamool from Bengal': Former HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP

Kolkata: Former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined BJP two days after resigning as a judge in the Calcutta High Court. Earlier, on Tuesday, after resigning as the high court judge, he had announced that he would be joining the saffron party.

"Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the state," he said after his official joining.

Gangopadhyay was accorded a warm welcome at the state BJP party office in Salt Lake with women workers blowing conch shells, after which state party president Sukanta Majumdar handed him the party flag. "West Bengal's politics needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders Sajal Ghosh and MLA Agnimitra Paul reached Abhijit Gangopadhyay's residence to escort him to the party office. Before leaving, he said, "I am going to join BJP today. I am elated about it. For me, it is a big thing that I am joining a national political party. Whatever role and responsibility the party asks me to perform, I will do so with utmost sincerity. I will work as a loyal soldier of the party."

"Today I have joined a new field, and I am extremely happy to do so. Our prime objective is to oust this corrupt Trinamool Congress regime from Bengal," Gangopadhyay said. Taking a dig a TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's participation in a rally organised by Trinamool's women wing from College Street to Esplanade on Thursday, Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee should have considered going to Sandeshkhali instead".

"What is the use of walking at a procession in Kolkata? She should understand that in her party's rule in the state, women are never secure," he said. Abhijit Gangopadhyay had sent his resignation to the President and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court last Tuesday expressing his wish to step down as judge of Calcutta High Court.

Reacting sharply to the joining, Trinamool Congress took to social media and criticised Gangopadhyay's move. Party national general secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay took to X and posted a picture of Suvendu Adhikari. He said, "Talk about a 180-degree turn – from ORDERING CBI inquiries to JOINING @BJP4India especially through someone named in a CBI FIR! This glaring flip EXPOSES the BJP's TWISTED TANGO with a SECTION OF JUDICIARY, all to the DETRIMENT of BENGAL’S INTERESTS."

State minister Dr Sashi Panja said, "Politicians used to frequent his (Abhijit Gangopadhyay's) place. Today it is clear that he was constantly in touch with BJP leaders while sitting on the chair of a judge. He has demeaned the position of judge."