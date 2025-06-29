Former Head Of All India Bishnoi Sabha Devendra Budiya Arrested By Haryana CB In Rape Case

Hisar: Former chief of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha Devendra Budia was arrested in a rape case from Jodhpur, Rajasthan by the Haryana Crime Branch on Sunday.

A rape case was registered against Budia at Adampur police station in Hisar on January 24 this year. Budia had approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the case but did not get any relief. He had been absconding with Hisar police on his tail.

Even in Rajasthan, raids were conducted at many places to nab Budia. Police had earlier arrested his personal assistant but could not get any information on Budia's whereabouts. However, Budhiya's lawyer Pawan Rapadia his client was not arrested but had surrendered and now he will be produced in the court on Monday.

The complainant, from Adampur in Hisar in a video, had levelled several serious allegations against Budiya. According to her, Budiya raped her in Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The complainant said Budiya promised her that he will arrange a meeting with actor Salman Khan and send her to reality TV show, Big Boss. On the other hand, Budiya claimed he was innocent and the case was the handiwork of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who he alleged the Bishnoi Samaj had rejected by depriving him of the 'Bishnoi Ratna' title. Budiya said Bishnoi's men threatened him and said a woman will file an FIR against him and he will have to go to hail.