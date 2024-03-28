Days After Son Quits Congress, Savitri Jindal, India's Richest Woman, Follows Suit, Joins BJP

Hisar (Haryana): Savitri Jindal, former Haryana minister and India's richest woman, who quit the Congress on Wednesday, joined the BJP on Thursday, days after her son Naveen Jindal left the grand old party to join the saffron outfit.

Savitri Jindal joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders at an event in Hisar.

Naveen Jindal quit the Congress on March 24. BJP has fielded him from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Late on Wednesday, 84-year-old Savitri Jindal, took to X to share about her resignation from the Congress. “I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today,” she said.

Savitri Jindal was listed as the richest woman in the country by Forbes India this year. According to the Forbes list of the 10 richest women in India, Savitri Jindal, who is the wife of the late industrialist and former minister O P Jindal, has a net worth of 29.6 billion USD.

Savitri Jindal was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana. In 2014, she lost to BJP's Dr Kamal Gupta from Hisar. Gupta is currently a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government.

After her son Naveen's switch, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at him saying that he needed a "giant-size washing machine" after resigning from the Congress party. "When you need a giant-size washing machine this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh was purportedly referring to Jindal, and his company Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

