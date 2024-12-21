ETV Bharat / state

Former Haryana CM OP Chautala's Body Kept At Family's Teja Khera Farmhouse, Last Rites In Afternoon

Former Haryana CM Chautala died in Gurugram on Friday. A state funeral will be held at 3 pm in Teja Khera village.

File Photo-former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala
File Photo-former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Chandigarh: The body of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala was on Saturday kept at the family's Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa for people to pay their last respects, a leader of his Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said. He said a state funeral will be held at 3 pm in the Teja Khera village.

Chautala died in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 89. An INLD spokesperson said on Friday that Chautala was rushed to a hospital after his health worsened. He died later. Among other dignitaries, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be attending Chautala's last rites.

Om Prakash Chautala's younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, an INLD leader, elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, who heads the JJP party, and other family members, including former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, were present in Teja Khera.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja also reached the Chautala farmhouse to pay their last respects to the five-time chief minister. People have also gathered in the village in large numbers. The Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning on Friday. It has also declared Saturday a public holiday in all its offices as a mark of respect.

