ETV Bharat / state

BJP National Secretary OP Dhankhar's Son Attacked With Baseball Bat In Haryana's Panchkula

Ashutosh Dhankhar was returning home in his car when he was hit on his head by some miscreants near his house

Ashutosh Dhankhar, son of BJP national secretary and former Haryana BJP state president OP Dhankhar was injured in attack by some miscreants here
Ashutosh's family and relatives outside Sector 6 General Hospital in Panchkula (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 59 minutes ago

Panchkula: Ashutosh Dhankhar, son of BJP national secretary and former Haryana BJP state president OP Dhankhar was injured in attack by some miscreants here.

As per reports, the accused hit Ashutosh on the head with a baseball bat several times and fled. Ashutosh immediately informed his family and police of the incident and was rushed to Sector 6 General Hospital in Panchkula by his father. Dhankhar stayed with Ashutosh at the hospital for around one-and-a-half hours during which the latter's head was CT scanned and X-rayed.

The attack on Ashutosh

Ashutosh was enroute to his house in Sector 14 from Sector 12 A Rally Chowk in his car. Around 200 metres from his house, a car overtook Ashutosh's car while another vehicle tailed him. Around a dozen youths got down from the both the vehicles and attacked Ashutosh. As a crowd gathered at the spot, the miscreants fled.

Police action

Along with senior police officers, Chief Minister's Additional Principal Secretary Saket Kumar and civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar reached the spot. DCP Crime Mukesh Malhotra has instructed all three crime units and Sector 14 police to block the city and arrest the accused as soon as possible. As per reports, a police team is scanning CCTV footage of the incident to identify the accused. While police are investigating the incident, Ashutosh's family has expressed grave concern over it hoping the accused will be arrested soon.

OP Dhankhar was Haryana's Minister of Agriculture Development and Panchyats till 2019. The BJP had appointed Dhankar to lead the committee to draft the party's election manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections. Dhankar headed a 14-member team tasked with incorporating perspectives from all societal segments.

More Read

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times By Live-In Partner In Chandigarh, Accused On The Run

Chandigarh: Goldy Brar, Bishnoi Gangs Take Responsibility for Explosion Outside Rapper Badshah's Club

Explosion Near Gurugram Club Raises Suspicion On Bishnoi Gang's Hand

Panchkula: Ashutosh Dhankhar, son of BJP national secretary and former Haryana BJP state president OP Dhankhar was injured in attack by some miscreants here.

As per reports, the accused hit Ashutosh on the head with a baseball bat several times and fled. Ashutosh immediately informed his family and police of the incident and was rushed to Sector 6 General Hospital in Panchkula by his father. Dhankhar stayed with Ashutosh at the hospital for around one-and-a-half hours during which the latter's head was CT scanned and X-rayed.

The attack on Ashutosh

Ashutosh was enroute to his house in Sector 14 from Sector 12 A Rally Chowk in his car. Around 200 metres from his house, a car overtook Ashutosh's car while another vehicle tailed him. Around a dozen youths got down from the both the vehicles and attacked Ashutosh. As a crowd gathered at the spot, the miscreants fled.

Police action

Along with senior police officers, Chief Minister's Additional Principal Secretary Saket Kumar and civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar reached the spot. DCP Crime Mukesh Malhotra has instructed all three crime units and Sector 14 police to block the city and arrest the accused as soon as possible. As per reports, a police team is scanning CCTV footage of the incident to identify the accused. While police are investigating the incident, Ashutosh's family has expressed grave concern over it hoping the accused will be arrested soon.

OP Dhankhar was Haryana's Minister of Agriculture Development and Panchyats till 2019. The BJP had appointed Dhankar to lead the committee to draft the party's election manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections. Dhankar headed a 14-member team tasked with incorporating perspectives from all societal segments.

More Read

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times By Live-In Partner In Chandigarh, Accused On The Run

Chandigarh: Goldy Brar, Bishnoi Gangs Take Responsibility for Explosion Outside Rapper Badshah's Club

Explosion Near Gurugram Club Raises Suspicion On Bishnoi Gang's Hand

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASHUTOSH DHANKAR ATTACKOP DHANKAR SON ASHUTOSHPANCHKULA ATTACKPANCHKULA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.