Former Gujarat IAS Officer Pradeep Sharma Gets Five Years In Jail In 2004 Corruption Case

Ahmedabad: A sessions court on Monday sentenced former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma to five years in jail and fined him Rs 75,000 in a corruption case dating back to 2004 when he was the collector of the Kutch district in Gujarat.

The court of principal district and sessions judge KM Sojitra convicted him in a case registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) pertaining to the allotment of a piece of land to Welspun Group at a price that allegedly caused a loss of Rs 1.2 crore to the government exchequer.

The court found Sharma guilty of section 13 (2) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) and section 11 (public servants obtaining an undue advantage without consideration) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 50,000 fine under section 13(2), and given a three-year sentence and fine of Rs 25,000 under section 11, public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami said, adding both the sentences will run concurrently.

Sharma is currently lodged in a jail in Bhuj in another corruption case. The court conducted a joint trial for three corruption cases related to the allotment of land to the Welspun Group, Goswami said.