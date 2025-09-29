Former Director Among Three Booked By CBI In AIIMS Rishikesh Scam Case
The trio is alleged to have misappropriated funds worth Rs 2.73 crore on pretext of purchasing vital equipment, which was never bought.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and two others for alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 2.73 crore rupees on pretext of purchase of vital equipment.
It is alleged that widespread irregularities were committed during the establishment of the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). The prosecution said that essential equipment and materials were not purchased, and the contractor was granted undue favors by showing payments on paper.
It is learnt that the CBI has registered a case against then Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Ravikant, the then Additional Professor of Radiation Oncology, Dr Rajesh Pasricha, and the then storekeeper, Roop Singh. The trio is said to have colluded with the contractor to misappropriate government funds.
The accused have been booked under various sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigating agency states that this is not only a case of financial irregularities but also a serious damage to the reputation of the institution.
Documents Forged
According to the investigators, the accused not only falsified documents but also made important files disappear to prevent the irregularities from being exposed. On March 26, 2025, the CBI team raided the Cardiology Department of AIIMS. The team had requested the tender file for the 16-bed Coronary Care Unit, but store officer Deepak Jaiswal stated that it had been missing for a long time. According to the CBI, a thorough search was conducted in the record room, but no trace of the document was found.
The contract was awarded to a Delhi-based company on December 5, 2017. The materials were purchased between 2019 and 2020. However, the 16-bed care unit never operated for a single day, resulting in patients not receiving any benefits.
The inspection also revealed that the contractor, Pro Medic Devices, New Delhi, neither provided the required materials nor completed the construction work. The items recorded in the stock register include 200 square meters of solid mineral surface wall panels, 91 square meters of solid mineral surface ceilings and 10 multi-parameter monitor air purifiers.
Surprisingly, none of these items were found in the hospital's possession. Consequently, upon inspection, the unit was found to be incomplete and non-functional.
Payment Without Delivery
The Joint Investigation Committee (JSC) report clearly stated that goods and civil works worth Rs 2.73 crore were never completed, yet payments were made for them. It is alleged that this was done in connivance with the then Director, Dr. Ravikant, Dr. Rajesh Pasricha, and storekeeper, Roop Singh.
Contractor Under Investigation
According to investigators, Puneet Sharma, owner of Pro Medik Devices in Shakarpur, Delhi, who has interestingly passed away in the course of the investigation, is also on the investigation radar for his alleged role in the fraud.
