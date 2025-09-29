ETV Bharat / state

Former Director Among Three Booked By CBI In AIIMS Rishikesh Scam Case

Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and two others for alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 2.73 crore rupees on pretext of purchase of vital equipment.

It is alleged that widespread irregularities were committed during the establishment of the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). The prosecution said that essential equipment and materials were not purchased, and the contractor was granted undue favors by showing payments on paper.

It is learnt that the CBI has registered a case against then Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Ravikant, the then Additional Professor of Radiation Oncology, Dr Rajesh Pasricha, and the then storekeeper, Roop Singh. The trio is said to have colluded with the contractor to misappropriate government funds.

The accused have been booked under various sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigating agency states that this is not only a case of financial irregularities but also a serious damage to the reputation of the institution.

Documents Forged

According to the investigators, the accused not only falsified documents but also made important files disappear to prevent the irregularities from being exposed. On March 26, 2025, the CBI team raided the Cardiology Department of AIIMS. The team had requested the tender file for the 16-bed Coronary Care Unit, but store officer Deepak Jaiswal stated that it had been missing for a long time. According to the CBI, a thorough search was conducted in the record room, but no trace of the document was found.