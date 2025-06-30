Former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma's Death Anniversary Observed, BJP Proposes Naming Signature Bridge After Him

New Delhi: Delhi minister Pravesh Verma along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other leaders, paid floral tribute at a prayer meeting on the 18th death anniversary of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma in Swabhiman Sthal at Ghevra Mor on Monday.

On this occasion, Manoj Tiwari proposed to name the Signature Bridge after the former CM. "We have put forward a proposal to name the Signature Bridge after him. The funds allocated for the bridge have been withheld by the previous government for 11 years. People who knew Sahib Singh Verma still have him in their hearts. The Signature Bridge is also his contribution," he said.

According to Tiwari, when he became the MP in 2014 and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, they worked to build the bridge. "Now we aim to name this bridge after him and we are confident that we will be able to do so and pay our tribute to him," he said.

Addressing the prayer meet, Sahib Singh Verma's son Pravesh Verma said the former CM is remembered across Delhi. "We performed 'havan' and paid tribute to him. Thousands of people from NCR came to attend the prayer meet and to remember him. It is our resolve to fulfill his dreams and we are moving forward in that direction."

The former CM is known to be a visionary leader with an illustrious political career.

Here's a look at his political journey:

From farmer to CM: Born on March 15, 1943 in Mundka village of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma's life was one of hardship and struggles. Hailing from a farmer family, Verma received higher education from Aligarh Muslim University and started his career as a librarian in Delhi Municipal Corporation, but his association with RSS took him forward in the path of politics.

In 1977, he was elected as a councilor of Delhi Municipal Corporation for the first time. He won election on Janata Party ticket, but after the split in the party, he won the polls as a candidate of BJP.

In the Madan Lal Khurana government, he held the portfolio of education and development in 1993. In 1996, when Madanlal Khurana resigned on corruption charges, Sahib Singh was given the command of Delhi Chief Minister. He served as Delhi CM from February 26, 1996 to October 12, 1998.

Public servant CM: He is remembered for the several public welfare initiatives taken during his tenure. Among this, CNG buses were introduced in Delhi, which was a big step towards combating pollution control. He reached office early and communicated directly with the public.

In 1998, facing criticism over rising onion prices, Sahib Singh Verma resigned. His simplicity was such that after stepping down from the CM's post, he returned home in a DTC bus.

His popularity graph halted when he was returning to Delhi in a Tata Safari car after laying the foundation stone of a school in Neem Ka Thana in Sikar district on June 30, 2007. A truck heading from the opposite direction lost balance while trying to save a cyclist and collided with his car. This head-on collision was so severe that along with Sahib Singh Verma, his driver Devesh, assistant Naresh Agarwal and security guard Jasvir Singh died on the spot. Even today he is remembered as the "public servant chief minister".

Notably, Delhi's Shalimar Bagh assembly has always been a popular Assembly seat. Sahib Singh Verma won this seat in 1993 and became the CM. BJP came to power in Delhi and made Rekha Gupta the CM. She too has become an MLA by winning for the first time from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat.