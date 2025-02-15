ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Be Probed Over Renovation Of 'Lavish' Bungalow: BJP

The newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Arvind Kejriwal's residence when he was the CM of Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal's residence when he was the CM of Delhi (X@TajinderBagga)
By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Updated : Feb 15, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission has directed the Public Works Department of the Delhi government to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interiors, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said on Saturday.

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its convenor Kejriwal on the matter.

Gupta said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of his two earlier complaints and sought factual reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe.

In his first complaint to the CVC, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

In his second complaint, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road. He also claimed "massive financial irregularities" and expenditure of crores of rupees from the taxpayers' money on luxurious amenities in the bungalow.

DELHI FORMER CM KEJRIWAL BJP LEADER VIJENDER GUPTA DELHI KEJRIWAL SHEESH MAHAL ISSUE

