Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Salasar Balaji, Wishes People On New Year

Churu: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Salasar Balaji at Churu in Rajasthan on the first day of the year.

While praying at the temple, he wished for the prosperity of the country and the state. However, as Kejriwal and his wife emerged out of the shrine, a few people in the crowd gathered outside shouted slogans of 'Modi-Modi'.

Kejriwal reached Siddhpeeth Salasar Dham with his wife. On reaching the temple, Kejriwal was welcomed by the priests including Mithanlal Pujari, Yashodanandan Pujari, Manoj Pujari, Shri Kishan Pujari. After this, Kejriwal worshiped Balaji in the temple. He wished the people of the country on New Year on his X handle after visiting the shrine. Kejriwal had visited Salasar before the Assembly elections in Delhi and had to face slogans of 'Modi-Modi' and Jai Shri Ram while coming out of Balaji temple. The same slogans were raised during his visit to the temple recently.

Earlier, Kejriwal had written a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising several questions related to the actions of the BJP, including whether the RSS thinks the saffron party is 'weakening democracy'. In the letter, Kejriwal had sought clarification on various issues concerning the BJP's conduct and its impact on democracy. He had asked Bhagwat whether RSS supported the 'wrongdoings' of the BJP in the past.

He also questioned the practice of BJP leaders openly distributing money and whether RSS supports the BJP in buying votes. Additionally, Kejriwal raised concerns about the large-scale cutting of Dalit and Purvanchali votes, asking if RSS believes this is right for democracy.