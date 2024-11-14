Tirupati: Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning made his maiden visit to Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala. After the darshan, temple authorities received him, and the priests offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials presented him with the sacred offerings of Lord Venkateswara.

"Today, I have come with my wife to take the blessing of Tirupati Balaji. This is my first time visiting here. I prayed for the well-being of all and the prosperity of our country and especially Delhi," Kejriwal said after offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

'Prayed For Prosperity Of Our Country': Arvind Kejriwal After Visiting Tirupati Temple (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice on the petition filed by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the maintainability of the criminal complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for failing to appear in response to its summons in the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri directed the ED to respond to Kejriwal's plea, which also challenged the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the ED's complaints. The court instructed the ED's counsel, scheduling the matter for the next hearing on December 19.

Kejriwal had approached the High Court challenging a sessions court's decision, which dismissed his revision plea related to the summons issued by the court in connection with complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had issued the summons for Kejriwal's failure to appear before them despite prior notices.

Earlier this year, the ED had moved a Delhi court against Kejriwal for failing to comply with its summons in the Delhi excise policy case. This action was taken before Kejriwal's arrest by the ED, following which he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

The complaints filed under Section 174 of the IPC were based on Kejriwal's alleged failure to attend the ED's summons in connection with the Liquor Policy case. (With agency inputs).