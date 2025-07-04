ETV Bharat / state

Former CRPF Assistant Commandant Shoots Dead Son Over Property Dispute, Wife Critical

The three entered into an argument following which Tarsem took out his .32 bore pistol and opened fire at his son, Bachittar Singh and wife.

A former CRPF assistant commandant opened fire at his family killing his son and injuring his wife at Sadar police station in Amritsar.
Amritsar: A former CRPF assistant commandant opened fire at his family killing his son and injuring his wife at Sadar police station in Amritsar.

The accused, identified as Tarsem Singh had been to the police station with his son and first wife over a property dispute. The three entered into an argument near the police station following which Tarsem took out his .32 bore pistol and opened fire at his son, Bachittar Singh and wife.

While Bachittar died on the spot, Tarsem's wife was critically injured and rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment. Sadar police station in-charge ACP Rishav Bhola said there was an altercation near the police station over the property dispute between Tarsem and his son and wife.

An enraged Tarsem lost his cool and fired at his son and wife. "While Bachittar succumbed, Tarsem's wife was critically injured," Bhola said. A police team deployed at a checkpoint at Majitha Road overpowered Tarsem Singh, and snatched his licenced gun. Tarsem is a resident of Rajasansi in Amritsar.

As per reports, Tarsem had married twice and often assaulted his first wife while living with the second. Police have registered an FIR and are gathering more evidence including CCTV footage of the area to move ahead with its investigation.

