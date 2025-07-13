Former Cong MLA Dalvir Goldy Challenges Mann To Contest Against Him From Dhuri In 2027 Polls

Sangrur: Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura, popularly known as Dalvir Goldy, has challenged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to contest against him from the latter's home turf in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Dalvir Goldy formally rejoined the Congress in April after a yearlong stint in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Although several months are left for the elections and no talks have been held on seat allotment, Dalvir Goldy has declared his intent to contest from Dhuri, where he has a significant local support base.

"I sincerely wish that God will listen to my desire once more time and I get the opportunity to contest the 2027 elections against Mann. I don't care about winning or losing, but I want to fight the polls against the CM. Even if I lose I don't mind. Mann should contest from Dhuri and not go anywhere else," he said.

The former MLA held a meeting with the workers in Dhuri recently. During this, he told media that Dhuri is Chief Minister's own constituency but no development work has been done here in last three and a half years. "Development has been completely stalled in this constituency. Dhuri's sugar mill, which was once the pride of this place, has also been shut. The government was supposed to build a park in Markfed here, but the project too has been stalled. They (read AAP) have done nothing for Dhuri," he alleged.

Dalvir Goldy also said that during the panchayat elections, Congress candidates were defeated by AAP and now their sarpanches are misusing MGNREGA funds.

Notably, Dalvir Goldy, a popular youth face in Punjab politics, left Congress after being denied ticket from Sangrur before 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He resigned from Congress on April 30, 2024 and joined AAP on May 1, 2024. His association with AAP was short-lived as he rejoined the Congress in April this year.

After completing PGDCA, he joined students politics in the university. He became the president after winning the Panjab University Students' Council elections in 2006-07. After this, he joined the Youth Congress.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress fielded him from the Dhuri seat and he defeated AAP candidate by 2,838 votes. In the 2022 elections, Congress again fielded him from Dhuri but he lost the seat to Mann by a significant margin of 58,206 votes.