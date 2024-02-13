'I Will Not Allow Injustice to Telangana': KCR on Krishna and Godavari Water Sharing

Nalgonda (Telangana) : Bharata Rashtra Samithi chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear that he will not allow injustice to Telangana in the river waters sharing. KCR addressed a public meeting organized at Marriguda Bypass Road in the suburbs of Nalgonda City, Telangana. He called upon the people continue their fight for justice, saying that the time has come to resolve Krishna water dispute by ensuring a fair share for their state.

KCR has made it clear that there will be no retreat in the struggle until their state get a fair share of the Krishna and Godavari waters. He reiterated that he will fight tirelessly for that. KCR said that the meeting organized in Nalgonda was a warning to the selfish forces who wanted to take away the waters of the state and said that the time has come to resolve the Krishna water dispute.

The BRS chief said that he fought like a tiger for the rights of Telangana and he did not run away like a cat. "What did they do when they went to Medigadda? We will go there after the assembly session. Two or three pillars indeed collapsed in Medigadda. How many times did the irrigation project pillars collapse like this. Didn't they collapse in Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in the past?", he asked.

KCR said that he brought Telangana with his head on the edge of death and he has the right to demand anything for Telangana. He commented, 'We (BRS) will come again... we will do what Telangana people need'. He made it clear that if the state government commits anti-people actions they won't be sitting still. He demanded that this government also give current in the same manner as the BRS government. As an opposition We had given the responsibility of questioning the government.