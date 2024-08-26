Former CM Champai Soren's Latest Tweet Hinting At Him Forming New Party?

Ranchi: With Assembly Elections in Jharkhand around the corner, there are speculations of former Chief Minister Champai Soren emerging to be a turncoat, thanks to his social media posts and recent political statements. Experts and politicians have begun to speculate about how his next move could influence the electoral dynamics in the state.

After his Delhi visit last week amid probable rumours of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), speculations are again on the rise with his dramatic tweet on X on Saturday, August 26.

The seasoned politician wrote: "Let the time come, I will show you, oh sky, Why should we tell you now what is in our hearts?" As soon as the tweet was posted, netizens started picking on him in the comments section.

One user wrote: Your main objective is to benefit BJP by cutting JMM's votes. Another person wrote: If BJP will bear the entire expense then what is the problem? Anyway, it does not have any shortage of electoral bonds.

Distancing himself from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Champai declared on August 21 that the Shibu Soren-led party was now a “closed chapter” for him and that he was on his way to embark on a new political journey. While addressing a rally in Jillinggora, he hinted at either 'launching a new party' or joining hands with any 'good friend (ally)'.

"What is your problem? When 30,000 to 40,000 supporters have assembled here for me on a day's call, why do you think forming a new party will be difficult for me? I can easily form a new party or align with a friend," Soren said.

He said that he would take a final decision on his future course of action in seven days. Popularly known as 'Kolhan Tiger', it is difficult to predict the political atmosphere if the six-term sitting legislator from Seraikela moves to the saffron party as he undoubtedly is the most popular and trusted tribal face in the state, experts opine.

The top JMM leader said that he was made to take a different route for himself after being insulted and humiliated by the party. On August 18, Soren resorted to social media and revealed the specifics of how he was requested to step down as the CM and was marginalised within the party.

He also claimed that the party leadership abruptly cancelled his government programmes during the first week of July when he was the CM. Champai, who had taken oath as the 12th CM of the state on February 2 after Hemant Soren's arrest, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on July 3 and tendered his resignation.