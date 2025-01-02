Locals Put Up Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Missing Poster In His Constituency

Jodhpur: Posters intimating people of the disappearance of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been put up in a few settlements of Sardarpura area whose residents are considered hardcore supporters of Congress.

In Sansi Basti Colony adjacent to the airport, posters of the disappearance of Gehlot, the former CM of Rajasthan and MLA of the constituency have been put up by the local youth. They say Gehlot has been the Chief Minister of the state thrice and has been winning elections from Sardarpura Assembly constituency, yet till date he has done nothing significant for the area and its people.

The anger among locals

Locals said their MLA has never visited the constituency and is not in contact with people. They said Gehlot has not utilised his MLA LAD funds for implementing development works in the area. Locals said the former Chief Minister should visit the area and listen to their grievances.

Ajay Singh Sansi, a representative of the Sansi community, said Gehlot visits Sardarpur only during elections. "He leaves after making false promises For the last several years, he has not taken any concrete steps for the development of the area. There is shortage of basic facilities like roads, water supply and cleanliness in the Sansi colony," he rued.

No toilet in girls' school

Sansi said there is no toilet Balika Rajkiya Vidyalaya located in the colony. However, now the work has started. When asked about the poster, he said that till now no representative of Gehlot has contacted the residents of the colony. Sansi said the locals will now put up posters in the entire area. This apart, a protest will be organized on a large scale in the coming days, he said.