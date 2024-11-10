ETV Bharat / state

Former Chittorgarh MP Mahendra Singh Mewar Passes Away

The head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, who was ailing for nearly a year, was undergoing treatment at Ananta Medical College in Rajsamand.

A file photo of Mahendra Singh Mewar
A file photo of Mahendra Singh Mewar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Udaipur/Rajsamand: Mahendra Singh Mewar, the head of the former royal family of Mewar, died on Sunday during treatment at Ananta Medical College. He was admitted to the hospital on October 28 and was suffering for a year.

At the time of his death, his son and Nathdwara MLA Vishwaraj Singh Mewar and Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari were also present in the hospital. A day earlier on Saturday, the state's deputy chief minister Diya Kumari also reached the hospital and inquired about Mewar's well-being. His body will be brought to Udaipur, where the last rites will be performed as per the royal customs on Monday.

Elder son of the late Bhagwat Singh, the head of the former royal family of Udaipur, Mewar had been the MP from Chittorgarh in 1989. His daughter-in-law Mahima Kumari is the Rajsamand MP.

Born on February 24, 1941, in Udaipur, Mewar was married to Nirupama Kumari, princess of Tehri Garhwal. Apart from Vishvaraj Singh, the couple has a daughter, Trivikram Kumari.

Sharing a picture of Mewar, Kumari expressed grief over his death on social media. She also prayed to God for a place in the holy feet of the departed soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

He led a tour with Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mewar during his candidature in 1989 from Chittorgarh. He became a member of the advisory committee of the industry ministry in 1990. Later he joined Congress and contested elections, in which he lost. He graduated from Mayo College, Ajmer and became the head of the former royal family of Mewar after the demise of his father, Bhagwat Singh, in 1984.

TAGGED:

