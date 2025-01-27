Former Chhattisgarh MLA's Daughter Found Dead In Dehradun

Dantewada: The daughter of former Chhattisgarh MLA Bhima Mandavi, allegedly died by suicide in a paying guest (PG) hostel in Dehradun on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Soon after getting to know about the incident, the family headed to the Dalanwala police station in Dehradun immediately to collect the body, officials added.

The deceased's mother and Chhattisgarh Women's Commission member Ojasvi Bhima Mandavi told reporters, "The incident took place in Dehradun. As soon as we got the news of the incident, we immediately left for Dehradun and will be able to tell something only after going there."

The deceased was studying in the third year of the Physiotherapy Nursing course at Sai Institute of Dehradun. It is learned that she had come to her hometown in Dantewada a few days ago. In Dehradun, she was living in a room with her friends but recently shifted to PG a week ago.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the loss and posted the same on his X handle. Sai said, "The news of the sudden death of Deepa Mandavi, daughter of former MLA Bhima Mandavi and State Women's Commission member Ojasvi Mandavi, is extremely sad. I spoke to Ojasviji over the phone and expressed my condolences on this tragic incident and consoled her. I pray to God for peace for the departed soul and to provide strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

Bhima Mandavi, former BJP MLA from the Dantewada constituency, was murdered by Naxalites on April 9, 2019, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. As per the record, along with MLA Mandavi, five more jawans were killed by Naxalites in Kuankonda at that period.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)