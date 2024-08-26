Former BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Welcomes Creation Of Five New Districts In Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Ladakh MP and BJP leader, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for creating five new districts saying that the move would take development to people's doorsteps.

"I thank PM Modi and Home Minister for this decision of creating five new districts in Ladakh. This was a long-standing demand of the people of Ladakh. Through this move, we will now have seven districts including the two existing ones. Through the seven Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, there will be a new era of development whether in terms of revenue component, capital expenditure or employment. The Modi government is dedicated to the development of Ladakh for which the people of Ladakh are very happy,” Namgyal said.

“I had raised the demand in the Parliament several times and met PM Modi and HM Shah. Today the demand has borne fruit which I welcome,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh on his official X handle.

“In pursuit of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh,” Amit Shah wrote in the post.