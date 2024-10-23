ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka By-Polls: 5-Time BJP MLA CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Likely To Contest From Channapatna Seat

Bengaluru: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka’s five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar formally joined the Congress party on Thursday.

He will likely be the grand old party’s candidate for the Channapatna constituency seat against the BJP-JDS alliance candidate in upcoming Karnataka by-elections scheduled on November 13.

According to sources, Yogeshwar will likely file a nomination on Thursday as a Congress candidate for the seat.

Before making his move public, Yogeshwar met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. State ministers Shivraj Thangadagi, Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former MP DK Suresh, and Congress Vice President Ponnanna were among the senior leaders present at the meeting.

Yogeshwar announced his resignation from the BJP’s primary membership earlier in the day. His defection is expected to majorly impact the result of the upcoming by-poll. It is also seen as a huge setback for the BJP-Janta Dal-Seculer (JDS) alliance.

This comes two days after he stated that he would not want to join any party and wanted to contest polls on a BJP ticket. JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy had claimed that the senior BJP leaders were requesting him to leave the Channapatna ticket for Yogeshwar.

“A few days ago, JP Nadda presented a proposal to me and asked to give the B form from the JD(S) party to Yogeshwar. We had decided to respect his words. I also discussed this matter on the party platform,” he told reporters on Monday.

However, Yogeshwar’s move to join the Congress sparked uncertainties about the candidate for the opposition alliance in Channapatna.

Yogeshwar's Reaction

After joining the party, Yogeshwar participated in a joint press conference with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, saying he joined the Congress "without putting any conditions."

''I started my political life with the Congress and returned to the party now. Sometimes, we cannot live in the houses we built. I joined the Congress party voluntarily. After the NDA alliance, the state's political situation changed. There was no conducive environment for my growth. So I joined the Congress for the development of Channapattana,” he said.

“Let us all work together. I have joined the Congress to benefit the common people. Let us grow the Congress and develop the district,” Yogeshwar said.