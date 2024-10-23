Karnataka By-Polls: 5-Time BJP MLA CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Likely To Contest From Channapatna Seat

Bengaluru: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka’s five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar formally joined the Congress party on Thursday.
He will likely be the grand old party’s candidate for the Channapatna constituency seat against the BJP-JDS alliance candidate in upcoming Karnataka by-elections scheduled on November 13.
According to sources, Yogeshwar will likely file a nomination on Thursday as a Congress candidate for the seat.
Before making his move public, Yogeshwar met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. State ministers Shivraj Thangadagi, Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former MP DK Suresh, and Congress Vice President Ponnanna were among the senior leaders present at the meeting.
Yogeshwar announced his resignation from the BJP’s primary membership earlier in the day. His defection is expected to majorly impact the result of the upcoming by-poll. It is also seen as a huge setback for the BJP-Janta Dal-Seculer (JDS) alliance.
This comes two days after he stated that he would not want to join any party and wanted to contest polls on a BJP ticket. JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy had claimed that the senior BJP leaders were requesting him to leave the Channapatna ticket for Yogeshwar.
“A few days ago, JP Nadda presented a proposal to me and asked to give the B form from the JD(S) party to Yogeshwar. We had decided to respect his words. I also discussed this matter on the party platform,” he told reporters on Monday.
However, Yogeshwar’s move to join the Congress sparked uncertainties about the candidate for the opposition alliance in Channapatna.
Yogeshwar's Reaction
After joining the party, Yogeshwar participated in a joint press conference with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, saying he joined the Congress "without putting any conditions."
''I started my political life with the Congress and returned to the party now. Sometimes, we cannot live in the houses we built. I joined the Congress party voluntarily. After the NDA alliance, the state's political situation changed. There was no conducive environment for my growth. So I joined the Congress for the development of Channapattana,” he said.
“Let us all work together. I have joined the Congress to benefit the common people. Let us grow the Congress and develop the district,” Yogeshwar said.
Shivakumar Speaks
Shivakumar said, ''CP Yogeshwar met me this morning and discussed many issues. And said that he would join Congress without any conditions. He has also got primary membership in Congress. He has seen all the parties, including Congress, BJP, and SP. However, he started politics from the Congress party.”
“Yogeshwar has come back to the nest again. I welcome him,'' he said.
The Deputy CM said the list of those contesting the by-election will be sent to the high command today, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge would finalise the candidates.
“DK Suresh was given the responsibility of selecting the candidate for Channapattana. He has already spoken to Kharge. Everyone should participate in the nomination filing to be held at 11 am on Thursday,'' he appealed.
When asked if Yogeshwar was included in the party due to the lack of candidates, Shivakumar stated, "The Congress party never faces a shortage of candidates. The party will run even if I am not there."
BJP Reacts
"CP Yogeshwar, who was a senior leader among us, will become the last bench in the Congress. DK Shivakumar will not let him grow there. Yogeshwar has ruined his political future by joining the Congress. There is no gain or loss for the BJP because he left the party," said Opposition Leader R Ashok.
Yogeshwar Joining Congress ‘Unfortunate’, Says Bommai
Former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai termed Yogeshwar's joining Congress "unfortunate.”.
Speaking at Shiggaon in Haveri, he said, "A lot of efforts were made to keep him in the BJP. But it did not work. Congress did not have a candidate there. We could have easily won there. However, Kumaraswamy has a big influence in Channapatna.”
“Last time there was a triangular contest, Kumaraswamy had won. The JDS candidate will win there," Bommai added.
