ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Bihar Congress Working President Ashok Ram Joins JD(U) Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Patna: In a setback for the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, its senior leader Ashok Ram on Sunday joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), alleging that "Dalits were being ignored" in the party with which he had been associated for nearly four decades.

He was welcomed into the JD(U) by its working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, who claimed that "there is a stampede in the Congress. Many of its leaders are in touch with us". Ram, a several-term former MLA, had been the working president of the Bihar Congress.

“Ashok Ram has a strong influence across all sections of society. His grassroots connection will certainly prove beneficial for the JD(U). The Congress party’s treatment and acceptance of Dalits are well known. Several leaders of constituent parties of the INDIA bloc are also in touch with us. Our leader Nitish Kumar ji’s commitment to the welfare of Dalit and Mahadalit communities has been exemplary," Jha claimed.

After joining the JD(U), Ram said, “Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader and he is committed to public welfare. Dalits were being ignored in the Congress." The Congress slammed Ram for crossing over to the JD(U), claiming that he is a "rank opportunist".