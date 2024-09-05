ETV Bharat / state

Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested In Alleged TDP Office Attack Case

By PTI

Andhra Pradesh police shifted senior YSRCP leader and former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh to Mangalagiri police station in Guntur district, charged with various legal sections, including an attempt to murder.

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Senior YSRCP leader and former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in the wee hours of Thursday near Hyderabad over a case relating to an alleged attack on the TDP office in 2021, according to an official.

Guntur district superintendent of police S Satish said the former Parliamentarian was arrested on the outskirts of Hyderabad around 1 am on Thursday. "Suresh was arrested at Manchirevula near Narsingi around 1 am on Thursday. The arrest is related to an attack on the TDP office in 2021," Satish told PTI.

In October 2021, scores of YSRCP cadres allegedly attacked the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and ransacked it over alleged abusive remarks by TDP leader Pattabhiram Kommareddy against the then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh police shifted Suresh to Mangalagiri police station in Guntur district and charged him under various legal sections, including attempt to murder.

The SP noted that the former Bapatla MP will be produced in a local court on Thursday. Satish observed that the police were also on the lookout for all the other people involved in the attack.

