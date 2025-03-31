Former Assam Minister's Daughter Dies By Suicide

Guwahati: The only child of former Assam home minister, the late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, has died by suicide, police said on Monday. Upasa Phukan (28) reportedly jumped from the second floor of her home in Guwahati's Kharghuli area, where she used to stay with her mother, on Sunday, a police officer said.

"She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. We have registered a case of unnatural death and are carrying out a probe," he added. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that she had been battling mental health issues for a long time and was under treatment, the police officer said.

"She had earlier also attempted suicide. Yesterday, when her mother was busy with household work, she jumped from the second floor of the house," the officer said. No suicide note has been found in the house, he added.

Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, who died in 2006, was the home minister in the first AGP government from 1985. He was one of the signatories of the Assam Accord.

In a post on X, Assam Agriculture Minister and AGP president Atul Bora said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely and unfortunate demise of Upasa Phukan, daughter of Late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, a prominent leader of the historic Assam Movement, senior AGP leader and former Home Minister of Assam."

"In this moment of profound grief, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of her departed soul. Om Shanti!" he added.