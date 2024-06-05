ETV Bharat / state

Former Allies Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on Board Same Flight Sparks Curiosity Ahead of Govt Formation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Videos showed Nitish Kumar and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav sitting next to each other on board a Vistara flight triggering speculations about a possible patch-up between the allies-turned-rivals. Kumar and Tejashwi are scheduled to attend important meetings ahead of the next government formation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Fil/ ANI)

Hyderabad: As power dynamics unfolds in the aftermath of stunning Lok Sabha election 2024 results with the ruling BJP falling short of the majority mark, all eyes are on the kingmakers—Nitish Kumar's JD (U) and Chandrababu led TDP for the next government formation. Allies-turned-rivals Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav might not be on the same page in terms of alliances, but both were on the same flight as they flew to the national capital Delhi on Wednesday to attend separate meetings there.

Videos showed Nitish and Tejashwi sitting next to each other on board a New Delhi bound Vistara flight at the Patna airport triggering curiosity among the viewers and speculations about a possible patch-up. But sources said that Nitish is scheduled to attend the meeting of the NDA while Tejashwi will attend the meeting of the INDIA bloc.

The meetings come a day after the ruling BJP secured 240 seat—well short of the majority mark of 272 while the INDIA bloc got 232 seats making JD (U) and TDP the kingmakers with their 12 and 16 seats respectively.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi, Tejashwi took a jibe at the BJP and PM Modi saying the BJP was far away from the majority and was now dependent on allies. Yadav also took a jibe at PM Modi saying "Modi-factor was finished”.
"RJD has secured the maximum number of votes in Bihar and our voting per cent is greatest. We have also witnessed an increase in the number of seats as compared to the last time... The people of the country have taught a lesson to the BJP, they have voted against the divisive policy, and the politics of hatred. They have voted against their dictatorship and have stopped it," he said.

Ahead of the Delhi meetings, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday morning called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna.

Chirag's party won all the five constituencies allotted to it as part of the NDA seat-sharing in the state.

