Former Akali Dal Sarpanch Palwinder Singh Shot Dead In Punjab

Amritsar: Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch Palwinder Singh was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Shiva Enclave of Saidpur village, located in the Rajasansi constituency of Guru Nagar, late at night on Monday.

Singh’s son, Simranpal Singh, alleged that the murder was an act of rage stemming from an old enmity.

Simranpal told reporters, "We had a fight with our neighbour Shubham, a resident of Jalandhar, who is currently living in Amritsar at his in-laws' house. Despite our earlier complaints to the police, no action was taken.”

He further alleged that Shubham fired seven bullets, out of which three bullets hit his father. “A few months ago, Shubham and his wife broke the windows of my car. At that time, too, they had a fight over the parking of the car. We had also filed a complaint at the police station, and at that time too, Shubham had threatened us," Simranpal alleged.