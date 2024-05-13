Former Air Force Chief Votes in Pune, Finds Wife's Name Missing From List

Pune: To his utter dismay, former Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik discovered on Monday that the name of his wife Madhubala is missing from the voters' list.

ACM Naik, 75, who along with his wife and son Vineet, 43, went to exercise their franchise at polling booth 26 at Sapling School Baner Road in Pune on Monday morning as soon as voting began, said, "While I and my son were able to vote, my 72-year-old wife's name was found deleted from the voters list. When we brought this to the attention of the official, who said that there was nothing he could do to help."

"We are disappointed. Several such deletions were noticed in the list. It must be found out as to why such deletions are happening," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

He continued, "We had the necessary slips given by the local corporator with us when we reached the polling centre. But it was of no use as my wife's name was not there in the list."

After the death of its sitting Pune MP Girish Bapat, the BJP has fielded former mayor Murlidhar Mohol from Pune Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar, who defeated the BJP in the Kasba assembly bypoll last year.

